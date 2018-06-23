Mogherini, Indian FM discuss Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Federica Mogherini, the EU high representative for foreign affairs, met on Friday with Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, discussing a range of issues including the importance of preserving the Iran nuclear deal.

They also addressed developments in their respective neighborhoods, such as the situation of the Rohingya, Afghanistan, the Maldives and the ongoing diplomatic work for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, according to the EU’s official website.

It comes a month after U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MH/PA