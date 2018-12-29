Snow tubing fun in central Iran

Young people revel in Fereydunshahr ski resort, which is nestled in the foothills of the Zagros mountain range in Isfahan province, central Iran, December 28, 2018.

No skill required, as thick fresh snow covers slopes across the country, people of all walks of life grab snow tubes and head for having fun.

Iran has long been an international destination for avid powder chasers during winter, while - in total contrast - its arid and semi-arid climate reaches sweltering levels in summer.

AFM/MG