NIORDC to inaugurate 20 development projects worth €1.6 b in 10 days

TEHRAN- National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) will inaugurate 20 development projects worth €1.6 billion (35 trillion rials, which equals €744.6 million, plus €861 million) during the Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution), IRNA reported on Friday.

As announced by the Oil Ministry, the third phase of gas condensate refining unit of Persian Gulf Star Refinery in southern province of Hormozgan, the project to increase the production capacity of Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery and elevate the quality of its produced gasoline, desulfurization of gasoil produced in Tabriz Refinery, supplying required water for Abadan Refinery from Bahmanshir River, project to organize export operation at Mahshahr Port in southwestern province of Khuzestan, and building Abadan-Ahwaz-Arak-Tehran pipeline are some of the main projects to be inaugurated by NIORDC during the mentioned time.

MA/MA