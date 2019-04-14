Iranian bookstores get “A Visit from the Goon Squad”

TEHRAN – American writer Jennifer Egan 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “A Visit from the Goon Squad” has recently been published in Persian by Naqsh-e Jahan Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Fatemeh Rahimi Balai, the book is a set of thirteen chapters that can be read as individual stories, yet are interrelated by its two main characters: Bennie Salazar, a record company executive, and his assistant, Sasha.

The national bestseller book has won several awards including the National Book Critics Circle Award and was also the PEN/Faulkner Award finalist.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by American novelist Jennifer Egan.

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