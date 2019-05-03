Advisor: U.S. pressure on Venezuela proves Iran oil ‘irreplaceable’

TEHRAN – Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the parliament speaker, has said Washington’s pressure on oil-rich Venezuela proves that Iran’s oil cannot be replaced.

In a Thursday tweet, Amir Abdollahian wrote, “Mounting pressure of the #US Admin. for ‘regime change’ in oil-rich #Venezuela proves Iran’s oil can’t be replaced. #Iran will strongly continue to export oil with no limitation.”

“Venezuelans will turn down #Trump who is thirsty for petrodollar & will make decisions by themselves,” he added.

In recent days, Venezuelan army forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro have been putting down unrest caused by several defectors who had joined the opposition camp led by self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

As the apparent coup attempt continued, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Washington was prepared to take military action on President Donald Trump’s order.

Tehran later condemned U.S. attempts to stage a coup or any other type of military action in Venezuela.

“The Islamic Republic condemns U.S. attempts to stage a coup or any other type of military action in Venezuela,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to Press TV.

MH/PA