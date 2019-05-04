U.S. not successful in zeroing Iranian oil exports: Reuters

TEHRAN – Although Iranian oil exports are expected to fall in May but the United States has not been successful in driving Iranian oil exports to Zero, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.

Washington, aiming to cut Iran’s sales to zero, said all sanctions waivers for those importing Iranian oil would end this week. Iran says this will not happen, although its officials are bracing for a drop in supplies.

Iran is determined to keep selling oil and according to Iranian oil minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, “is examining new ways of doing so,”

Kayrros, a company that tracks oil flows, put Iranian crude exports in March at 1.40 million to 1.65 million bpd.

“The uncertainty band around the decline reflects residual uncertainty about the exact number of Iranian tankers that have been operating under the radar,” Kayrros said in a report.

Iran would likely be able to maintain some shipments for to China and India, and into storage in China, analyst Sara Vakhshouri said.

