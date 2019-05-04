32nd Tehran Intl. Book Fair wraps up 

TEHRAN – The 32nd Tehran International Book Fair, which opened on April 24 with the slogan “Reading Is Ability” at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, came to an end on Saturday.

Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs, Mohsen Javadi, attended the closing ceremony, during which a number of publishers were honored for their strong performances at the event.

“Despite all the worries and concerns due to the current adverse economic conditions, people participated in the fair actively, and this indicates the deep cultural background of the Iranian nation,” Javadi said at the press conference held at the closing ceremony.

“Our activities in the national and international sections of the event were satisfactory,” he added.

Publishers from Iran showcased over 300,000 books during the fair while publishing companies from abroad presented over 140,000 books from their latest offerings at the fair this year.

He also said that public book publishers and academic publishing centers have had the most number of sales at the fair.

“Holding the book fair was a big task and we regard it as a positive achievement. The main thing about the fair is that it is not a venue for just displaying the latest books, but it is a place for selling books as well. It also gets involved in international activities and we had guests from different countries,” he concluded.

China was the guest of honor at the fair this year with the motto of “Getting to Know China”.

Over 800 publishers from about 30 countries, including Japan, Germany, India, Russia, Serbia, Lebanon and Armenia, participated in the event.

Photo: People visit the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla on April 28, 2019. (Mehr/Majid Asgaripur)

