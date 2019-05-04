Katayoun Khosrowyar leaves Iran to coach Reign Academy

TEHRAN – Iran's U-19 women football team coach Katayoun Khosrowyar has been appointed as head coach of Reign Academy.

The Iranian team headed by Khosrowyar failed to book a place AFC U-19 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 Finals on Tuesday in the competition held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Vietnam lost to South Korea 2-1 but qualified for the competition ahead of Iran by virtue of its lower fair play points.

"It's an honor to be a part of the Reign FC family. I’m excited to bring more diversity to the team as the first Iranian American women’s coach in the DA and I am looking forward to empowering more women onto the field," she posted on her Twitter account.