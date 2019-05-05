Tehran to host intl. stationary, engineering expo in early July

TEHRAN – The sixth edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Stationary and Engineering is due to be held during July 2-5 at Tehran’s Shahre Aftab International Exhibition Center, IRIB reported.

According to the exhibition organizers, more than 100 exhibitors are expected to participate in this year’s event.

The exhibition covers various categories related to stationary and engineering sectors including writing and drawing materials and equipment, engineering equipment, different types of adhesives, promotional gifts, office supplies, children's intellectual games and entertainment, as well as school and office bags and suitcases.

EF/MA