IRGC Chief: Iran’s enemies fatigued, to crumble soon

TEHRAN - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that enemies of Iran have been exhausted, reassuring that Tehran’s foes will sooner or later crumble because of their internal decays.

Salami, during a meeting with Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Saturday, said Iran’s foes had been tired out, the Fars news agency reported.

“Our enemies are fatigued today. They look sturdy but have decayed from within. They will crumble sooner rather than later although they are trying to deny that fact,” the commander said.

On April 22, the United States ended sanctions waivers for the remaining countries importing oil from Iran.

Salami said the enemies are using all their means and capacities to pressure Iran, adding “America cannot restrict our livelihood.”

The United States cannot restrict Iran’s sources of livelihood as oil sales do not constitute the Islamic Republic’s sole source of income, the top general stated.

“Our livelihood has not been predicated on oil.”

The IRGC chief also said that the sanctions can be turned into an opportunity to increase internal capabilities.

Salami also hailed achievements of the Defense Ministry as the symbol of self-reliance against the enemy, saying that despite sanctions, the country has achieved more breakthroughs in the defense sector.

During the Saturday meeting, General Hatami, for his part, wished success for Salami as the new chief of the IRGC.

Hatami pledged that the Defense Ministry would be supportive of the IRGC more strongly and efficiently than ever.

