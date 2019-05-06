Mission of Afghan envoy to Tehran ends

TEHRAN – Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tehran met on Monday with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to bid farewell at the end of his diplomatic mission in Iran.

According to IRNA, Nasir Ahmad Nour was named Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tehran in 2013. He had also served as Kabul’s ambassador to Qatar.

No information on his successor has been released yet.

Iran and Afghanistan share a long border as well as other commonalities such as language, culture, and religion. The volume of trade exchanges between the two countries have also increased largely.

