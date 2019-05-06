Embassy: Tehran condemns ‘any form of terrorism’

TEHRAN – Iran’s embassy in South Korea on Monday denounced allegations by a U.S. official that Tehran supports terrorism, emphasizing that Iran condemns “any form of terrorism against any country”.

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, in a recent interview with the Korean news agency Yonhap, accused Tehran of supporting terrorism and said any missile test by the country should be prevented.

In a statement after Hook’s anti-Iran remarks, the embassy stressed that Iran has always been a peaceful country, IRNA reported.

It also reaffirmed that the nature of Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and fully verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA has confirmed several times that Iran has been in line with its obligations under the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In May 2018 U.S., President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The sanctions have severely affected South Korea as a major buyer of Iran’s crude.

Iran’s embassy in Seoul also criticized the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA as an “illegal act and blatant violation” of international law.

MH/PA