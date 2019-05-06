Sherman says she has never seen a war Bolton didn’t want to wage

TEHRAN - Wendy Sherman, the former undersecretary of state for political affairs who led the U.S. negotiating team that concluded the Iran nuclear agreement, has said that she has never seen a war U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton did not want to wage.

“Indeed. @AmbJohnBolton bringing us war with Venezuela and with Iran? Never saw a war he didn’t want to wage. Where is @realDonaldTrump?” she tweeted on Sunday.

Reportedly, the U.S. is deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East for a possible war against Iran.

Bolton said on Sunday that the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. Central Command region was a response “to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” by Iran.

He has also threatened to use force against Venezuela which is caught in a conflict between the ruling government and the opposition.

Bolton told reporters on Wednesday that “all options” for Venezuela are under consideration at the White House, according to Politico.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has condemned the United States for threatening to use military force to topple the legitimate Venezuelan government.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the U.S. attempts to cause a coup in Venezuela or take any military action in the country and also Washington’s officials’ remarks to incite chaos and violence,” Mousavi said in a statement published on Thursday.

Mousavi said threatening to use force against a country is a violation of international law and urged the international community to respond to such remarks.

“Unfortunately, the international stability is under threat by some warmonger and lawless vandals in the U.S. administration, and it is essential that all members of the international community use what’s in their power to resolve the issue,” he added.

NA/PA