Precipitation doused Iran, western provinces hit records high

TEHRAN – Iran has experienced 40.5 percent rise in rainfall since the current water year (September 23, 2018) compared to the long-term mean with western provinces of Lorestan and Ilam setting the record for the highest rainfall levels.

Based on the latest data published on Monday by National Drought Warning and Monitoring Center affiliated to Iran’s Meteorological Organization, precipitation in the country increased to 294.9 from 133 millimeters (mm) in the previous water year, demonstrating a 121.8 percent rise.

The amount also raised in comparison to the long-term average of 209.9 mm, amounting to 40.5 percent.

Over the past 8 months, almost all provinces across the country have met above normal averages of rainfall compared to both long-term means and the previous water year averages, while Lorestan province received the most rain of them all with a precipitation rate measuring at 966.9 mm.

The province’s rainfall in long run averaged out at 503.9 mm, increasing by 91.9 percent, it also set the record high for the highest precipitation rise compared to its long-term mean among all the provinces.

Ranking second for the highest amount of rainfall received in the aforesaid period, Ilam province got doused in 859.9 mm of rain, which faced 99.4 and 128 percent increase compared to the long-term mean and previous water year, respectively.

Gilan province with 848.1 mm of rain saw the biggest rainfall rate after the two provinces of Lorestan and Ilam. Rainfalls in Gilan exceeded mean precipitation rates by 23.2 percent.

However, provinces of Yazd and Kerman did not see the same unprecedented amount of rain as other provinces, recording 119.4 and 125.4 mm respectively.

In terms of variations in mean averages, Kerman was ranked first for the lowest precipitation rise compared to its long-term averages with only 1.1 percent increase.

Among the other provinces, Sistan-Baluchestan set for the second province meeting the smallest variation in mean precipitation with 5.3 percent increase reported.

However, the province received an incredible 107.5 mm this water year, which was 385.7 percent more than that of the last year amounting to only 22.1 mm.

Receiving 132.5 mm of precipitations, South Khorasan province placed third which got the smallest difference in precipitation rate in long-term accounting for 25.6 percent.

When it comes to the highest variations in mean precipitation, after Lorestan province, Ilam and Golestan are the winners with 428.6 and 297.2 mm increase in rainfall compared to their long term means.

Tehran also surpassed both last year and long-term precipitation amounts of 158.7 and 229.2 mm, respectively, as 311.7 mm of rain poured over the capital.

This is while, during the last water year, 26 out of 31 provinces experienced drop in rainfall compared to their long run, and the whole country was short of rain by 36.6 percent.

