Majlis to hold closed session on economic, security issues

TEHRAN – Behrouz Nemati, spokesman for the Majlis presiding board, told reporters on Tuesday the parliament plans to hold a closed session next week to discuss economic and security issues.

Nemati said beside significant economic and international security issues, the lawmakers are to confer confidentially on allocation of $14 billion worth of resources for supplying basic goods, Mehr reported.

The distribution methods of the supplied basic goods will also be addressed in the session, he added.

MH/PA