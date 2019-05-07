Majlis to hold closed session on economic, security issues
May 7, 2019
TEHRAN – Behrouz Nemati, spokesman for the Majlis presiding board, told reporters on Tuesday the parliament plans to hold a closed session next week to discuss economic and security issues.
Nemati said beside significant economic and international security issues, the lawmakers are to confer confidentially on allocation of $14 billion worth of resources for supplying basic goods, Mehr reported.
The distribution methods of the supplied basic goods will also be addressed in the session, he added.
MH/PA
Leave a Comment