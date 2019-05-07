It is time for Iran to stop implementing some terms of nuclear deal: MP

TEHRAN - Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a veteran Iranian lawmaker, has said it is time for Iran to stop implementing some terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA showed that Washington is not committed to any international agreement. Obligations under the JCPOA are reciprocal, so it is time for us to stop implementing certain terms of the JCPOA,” he told IRNA on Tuesday.

He noted that Iran should review its policies on the JCPOA.

A source close to the supervisory board monitoring the JCPOA said on Monday that President Hassan Rouhani will announce Iran’s retaliatory actions against the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in a televised and radio program on Wednesday.

According to the source, Iran will remove some limits on its nuclear activities which had been suspended under the agreement.

The measures will be within the framework of the JCPOA’s 26 and 36 articles and quitting the deal is not still on the agenda, the source said.

He said the move is also a response to the European Union which has failed to meet its obligations under the multilateral agreement.

The decision comes as Iran’s senior diplomat Ali Araqchi, who helped craft the JCPOA, announced over the past two days that Iran’s patience is running thin.

However, according to the source, Iran is still insisting that the “door to diplomacy is open” and Iran’s gradual steps to remove cap on its nuclear program provide a “new opportunity for diplomacy so that the other side rectify the wrong path of unilateralism and return to the JCPOA and fully implement its obligations.”

Iran has informed EU officials of its decision. Europeans announced on Monday that Iran plans to resume some of its nuclear activities which had been temporarily stopped under the JCPOA.

The Trump administration has not only quit the JCPOA - which is being endorsed by the UN Security Council - and introduced the toughest ever sanctions against Iran, it also announced on Friday that Washington will not renew two of sanctions waivers which allowed Russia and the European nations to do business with Tehran. One of the two waivers allowed Iran to store excess heavy water produced in the uranium enrichment process in Oman. The other one allowed Iran to swap enriched uranium for raw yellowcake with Russia.

