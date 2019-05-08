Iran notifies JCPOA partners of decision to suspend some commitments

Iran informs the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of a decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, a year after the US unilaterally abandoned the international document.

Iran has informed the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

The ambassadors of the countries remaining in the deal — France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China — on Wednesday received a letter penned by President Rouhani on the suspension of some of Iran's commitments under the accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The letter has been handed over by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to the ambassadors of Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany, who had been invited to the Foreign Ministry. The document elaborates on the details of the decision taken by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), which is chaired by President Rouhani.

The SNSC’s order is aimed at “safeguarding the Iranian nation’s security and interests” in the line with the country’s rights under articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, the letter read.

It says Tehran has exercised utmost self-restraint and patience since the US’s exit from the deal last May and also given the remaining signatories “considerable” time at their own request to compensate for Washington’s absence and guarantee Iran’s interests.

Despite Iran’s patience, the other side of the deal has failed to take any “practical measures” to blunt the impact of the economic sanctions that were re-imposed against Tehran by the US following its withdrawal, the letter said.

The Islamic Republic is thus entitled to pursue its legal rights and has no other option but to “reduce its commitments” within the framework of the JCPOA, it added.

President Rouhani has just informed the Iranian people of the decisions in a live televised speech. The broadcast is now available on our Twitter feed.

(Source: Press TV)