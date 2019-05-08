Zarif: There is “narrowing window” to prevent nuclear deal to collapse

TEHRAN – In a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal that they have “a narrowing window” to prevent the agreement from falling apart.

The warning came immediately After Iran announced that it was stopping implementation of some of its commitments under the deal in response to a failure by the remaining parties to compensate for the U.S. exit from the multilateral deal and reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

Since the Trump administration pulled out of the nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, in May 2018, the three European countries signatory to the deal, namely France, Britain and Germany have just expressed verbal support for the JCPOA and refused to fulfill their commitments.

On May 8 2018, US withdrew from #JCPOA, violated #UNSCR 2231 & pressured others—incl #E3—to do the same

After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that US has made impossible to continue

Our action is within the terms of JCPOA.

EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 8, 2019

Under the JCPOA, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran was tasked to put a cap on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

In his tweet, Zarif said, “On May 8, 2018, the U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA, violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and pressured others, including the E3, to do the same.”

However, Zarif said, “After a year of patience, Iran stops measures that the U.S. has made impossible to continue.”

Zarif added, “EU/E3+2 has a narrowing window to reverse this.”

“EU/E3+2” refers to the European Union, the European trio of France, Britain and Germany, and Russia and China.

In the first step to limit its commitments to the JCPOA, Iran announced it will stop selling enriched uranium and heavy water until 60 days. It said if during these two months the remaining sides agree to compensate for their failures the situation will return to the past, otherwise Iran will take the next steps.

