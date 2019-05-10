UNSC, Europe are subject to a great test, cleric says

TEHRAN – Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, an interim Friday prayer leader in Tehran, has said the United Nations Security Council, the Europeans and the international community in large are subject to a great test.

He was referring to Iran’s Wednesday announcement that it will stop implementing some parts of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Our measure was completely legal and was carried out under the articles 26 and 36” of the JCPOA, Haj Ali Akbari told worshippers in Tehran.

“This measure could have been carried out last year, after the U.S. withdrawal from Barjam (the Persian acronym for the JCPOA), but it was done with delay and great patience,” he added.

The cleric further voiced widespread support for the move in Iran, saying, “We are certain that it will lead to some opportunities.”

