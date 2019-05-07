Iraqi midfielder Humam Tariq dropped from Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Iraq international midfielder Humam Tariq will not even be in Esteghlal after he protested the team’s officials due to lack of playing time.

Humam left the team after he understood that he is not in the list for the match against Al Duhail of Qatar in the AFC Champions League.

Newly-appointed Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi said there is no place for Humam as soon as he is Esteghlal coach.

Esteghlal were held to a 1-1 draw by the Qatari giants and were knocked out of the AFC Champions League.

The media reports suggest that Esteghlal has not paid Humam’s salaries and the Iraqi player will part company with the team at the end of the season.