“Medea”, “Rabbit Hole” coming to City Theater

TEHRAN – Tehran’s City Theater Complex will refresh its schedule with the plays “Rabbit Hole” and “Medea” this weekend.

Mehdi Sabbaghi will stage American playwright David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Rabbit Hole” at Sayeh Hall on Thursday.

The play is about Becca and Howie Corbett, who have lost their four-year-old son Danny in a car accident. Becca tries to cope with her grief by giving away Danny’s clothes and things, while Howie accuses her of erasing their son from their life.

Masumeh Rahmani, Shirin Esmaeili, Mahdieh Kuhestan and Mani Rahmani are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until June 9.

Ali-Asghar Rasekh-Rad will direct “Medea” based on a loose adaptation of the ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides at Qashqai Hall on Friday.

Mandana Abqari, Alireza Dehqani and Minu Nobahari are the main members of the cast for the play, which is about a couple, who are rehearsing the play “Medea” to perform it on stage. During the rehearsals the husband, who is also the director of the play, falls in love with one of the actresses.

The play will be on stage until June 21.

Photo: A poster for “Medea”.

