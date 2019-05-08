Iranian military backs decision to limit JCPOA commitments

TEHRAN – The military on Wednesday voiced its unswerving support for Iran’s decision to stop implementing some parts of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Issuing a statement, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces threatened to give a fierce response to any possible military adventurism by the enemies in response to Iran’s decision on the JCPOA, IRNA reported.

“We warn the enemies that any possible movement by them will be faced with a fierce response by the nation and their revolutionary children in the armed forces,” the statement read.

It also expressed the hope that Iran would be able to pass through such difficult era and foil the enemy’s plots.

The statement came after Iran informed the five remaining signatories to the nuclear deal of its decision to suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the multinational agreement, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the international document.

In a statement, the SNSC said the order is aimed at “safeguarding the Iranian nation’s security and interests” in the line with national rights under Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

