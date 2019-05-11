Cartoonist Alireza Pakdel finishes first at Kosovar contest

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonist Alireza Pakdel has won the Golden Hithi Award at the 1st Ferizaj International Cartoon Contest in Kosovo, the organizers announced on Friday.

Pakdel received the award for his cartoon “Occupation: to Rescue”, which depicts a number of firefighters and clergymen, who try to rescue people’s lives and souls.

Second prize was awarded to Seyran Caferli from Azerbaijan.

An exhibition displaying a selection of 80 cartoons from 40 countries opened at the Ferizaj Art Gallery on Friday.

Pakdel’s works have been acclaimed in numerous international events.

His cartoon “Immigrants”, which shows some European people watching a group of Middle Eastern refugees drowning in an aquarium, won the grand prix of the 43rd International Exhibition of Piracicaba Humor in Brazil in August 2016.

The cartoon also received the grand prix of the World Press Cartoon, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious annual press cartoon contests held in Lisbon, Portugal in June 2017.

In February 2019, an untitled cartoon by Pakdel on the theme of “Unity in Diversity” won first prize at the PAPB International Cartoon Festival in Indonesia.

Photo: “Occupation: to Rescue” by Iranian artists Alireza Pakdel won the Golden Hithi Award at the 1st Ferizaj International Cartoon Contest in Kosovo.

