Trump has no military strategy against Iran: top MP

TEHRAN - Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said that U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking seeks to prevent formation of “military language” between Tehran and Washington, because he has no military strategy against Iran.

“Trump’s strategy against Iran has been economic. He had thought he could bring Iran to the negotiating table through sanction,” Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told ISNA in an interview published on Saturday.

Trump is aware of Iran’s power and is just seeking to make changes to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he said.

U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan has approved the U.S. will deploy additional Patriot missiles to the Middle East, according to CNN.

The USS Arlington, which transports marines, amphibious vehicles, and rotary aircraft, as well as the Patriot missiles, will join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, which passed through Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday, Aljazeera reported.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton claimed on May 5 that the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the U.S. Central Command region was a response to what he claimed “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” by Iran.

NA/PA