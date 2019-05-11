Tehran’s 5-decade temperature variation maps published

TEHRAN – Maps indicating temperature variation occurred in the capital over the past 50 years have been published in a collaborative initiative between the Tehran Municipality ICT Organization and the Meteorological Organization, IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

For the first time, researchers have prepared the maps showing annual temperature variation from Iranian calendar year 1346 (March 1967-March 1968) to 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), which have been published in data.tehran.ir website.

The website has various categories of data and information on different issues such as communication, energy, education, health, transportation, housing and construction, mining and industry, civil and municipal services, financial and economic issues, etc. which are available to the public.

