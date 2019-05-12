Iran tops Middle East for highest number of citable documents

TEHRAN – Based on the latest data published by SCImago Journal & Country Rank (SJR), Iran took the first place among the Middle-Eastern countries for the highest number of citable documents in 2017.

SJR is a publicly available portal that includes the journals and country scientific indicators developed from the information contained in the Scopus database (Elsevier B.V.). These indicators can be used to assess and analyze scientific domains. Journals can be compared or analyzed separately. Country rankings may also be compared or analyzed separately.

Journals can be grouped by subject area (27 major thematic areas), subject category (313 specific subject categories) or by country. Citation data is drawn from over 34,100 titles from more than 5,000 international publishers and country performance metrics from 239 countries worldwide.

In 2017, Iran with 54,388 documents, 51,614 citable documents and 28,813 citations in the international papers, ranked first among the Middle-Eastern countries which were assessed for their production of scientific documents.

Iran topped the list followed by other Middle Eastern countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, occupying Zionist regime, Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Palestine, Bahrain, Yemen, and Syria.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and occupying Zionist regime have produced 42,405, 20,644, 20,391 scientific documents respectively, which took the second to fourth place after Iran.

In a period of 7 years, Iran managed to remain in the first place in the Middle-East region.

Additionally Iran leads other nations in the Middle-East in 20 out of 27 scientific subjects in 2017.

Worldwide, Iran occupied 16th place in publishing scientific articles, which surpassed countries such as Denmark, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, and Austria.

In terms of physics and astronomy, Iran ranks 13th worldwide publishing 7,929 articles in this regard.

Iran stands as the 11th nation, the world in producing scientific articles on subjects related to pharmacology, toxicology and pharmaceutics.

SJR ranked Iran as the 13th country publishing some 5,128 articles in the field of mathematics in 2017.

When it comes to environmental science, Iran has produced some 3,502 scientific documents which made the country to stand in the 17th place.

Iran stands out as the 8th country in the world in terms of the number of scientific articles on chemical engineering, following countries like China and the U.S., India, Germany, while France come after Iran.

According to the SJR, in a 21-year period (1996-2017), Iran took 22nd place in publishing 448,079 scientific documents in the world.

Earlier in December 2018, Iran was reported to be the first country in the Middle East region in the field of applied mathematics with 1,528 documents, 1,475 citable documents and 626 citations in the international papers.

SCImago is a research group from the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), University of Granada, Extremadura, Carlos III (Madrid) and Alcalá de Henares, dedicated to information analysis, representation and retrieval by means of visualization techniques.

SCImago has developed the SJR, which is a classification of worldwide universities and research-related institutions ranked based on research performance, innovation outputs and societal impact measured by their web visibility.

FB/MQ/MG