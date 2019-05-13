‘Video game addiction could start in very young ages’  

TEHRAN- Video game addiction could start from as soon as the age of three, so it is strongly advised that parents control such behaviors in their young children, said the director of Center for Addiction Studies.

“Unfortunately some parents think that by giving children technological gadgets from a very young age, they are helping their intellectual growth, or even use it as a means of keeping them busy,” said Afarin Rahimi Movaqar.

According to Dr. Movaqar, addiction to such gadgets usually reach a peak in teenage years. Boys are usually more prone to video game addiction and girls are more likely to get addicted to social media, Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

“Now in Center for Addiction Studies, we have established a new group to specifically work on behavioral addictions,” said Movaqar.

“We are also aiming to create new guidelines for prevention and treatment of such addictions, but this is a new branch of study and many results are still controversial.”

“After all, it was just some months ago that gaming disorder was officially categorized as a disease,” she added.

The World Health Organization included gaming disorder within the 11th revision of its International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems as of June 2018.

Video game addiction has been suggested by some in the medical community as a distinct behavioral addiction characterized by excessive or compulsive use of computer games or video games that interferes with a person’s everyday life.

SJ/MQ/MG