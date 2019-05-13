Paris Revelations to display works by Iranian artists

TEHRAN – Works by 10 Iranian artists will be showcased during the 4th edition of the International Fine Craft and Creation Biennial – Revelations in Paris, the organizers have announced.

Works by sculptors Mehdi Shirahmadi, Mohammad Behabadi, Kurosh Arish and Mohammadreza Khalaji and enamels by Nima Nasiri have been selected to be put on display at the Exhibition le Banquet of the biennial, which will be held in Grand Palais from May 23 to 26.

The collection, which has been accumulated by curator Rojhaneh Hosseini, includes ceramics by Nafiseh Khalaj, Behzad Ajdari, Mohammad-Ali Sajjadi, Mohsen Tohidi and Hirbod Hemmat-Azad.

The exhibition will host artworks from 10 more countries including Cameroon, Canada, Chile, India, Luxembourg, Spain, South Africa, Romania, Thailand and France.

Over 450 artists from 33 countries will attend the biennial, which aims at promoting contemporary fine crafts from across the globe.

Photo: Sculptures by Iranian artist Behzad Ajdari. (Honaronline/Ramona Mirian)

