Iranian student designs X-ray attenuating lotion 

TEHRAN- An Iranian student has made an innovation by making a lotion that can protect human skin against ultraviolet and X-ray radiation, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

The idea, made by Mohammad Reza Majidi, a medical student at University of Gonabad won the gold medal at the 47th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva 2019.

According to Majidi, the lotion can be used in all kind of medical imaging. The technology is particularly useful when interference of waves might pose a problem to the imaging process.

The lotion is also antibacterial, it contains herb oils and keep the skin hydrated, said Majidi.

“Initial tests have been made on the lotion and after getting the medical license from Health Ministry, we can start the production,” he said.

Apart from the gold medal, Majidi also received the Special Prize of Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions for his novel idea.

Majidi has also won the bronze medal at the Silicon Valley International Exhibition of Inventions in California, United States.

The International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva ran from April 10 to 14.

It is an annual event that has been recognized as the most important innovation and technology exhibition of its kind in the world.

The event presented more than 1000 inventions from over 40 countries.

