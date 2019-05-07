World countries to attend Iran’s largest health exhibition

TEHRAN- Iran Health 2019 Exhibition will be running from June 9 to 12 in Tehran.

This is the 21st Iran Health International exhibition where a diverse range of medical, dental, laboratory equipment and pharmaceutical products are displayed, Mehr news agency reported.

Iran Health Exhibition is the largest and first important trade-based event in the field of health in Iran and second in the Middle East.

According to Edris Mazandarani, the exhibition’s manager, Iran Health Exhibition could be a great opportunity for Iran to promote an advanced range of its medicine and equipment and export them.

Commercial delegations from 15 countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Italy, England, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Oman and Russia have been invited to the event, Mazandarani remarked.

All Iranian medical sciences universities, health centers and hospitals have also been invited to the exhibition, so that they can buy their required supplies.

SJ/MQ/MG