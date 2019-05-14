Iranian dotar player Yalda Abbasi touring with Germany’s Schiller

TEHRAN – Iranian dotar player Yalda Abbasi is accompanying German electronic music band Schiller in their tour of Germany, which began in Dresden on May 8.

Led by Christopher von Deylen, Schiller is scheduled to perform in Leipzig, Frankfurt, Nurnberg, Bielefeld and Erfurt until May 14.

The band will also perform in Hannover today. Their next stop will be in Cologne on Friday.

The tour will then continue in Oberhausen, Mannheim, Stuttgart, Munich, Bremen and Hamburg.

The concert tour will come to an end with a performance in Berlin on May 25.

Schiller performed concerts in Tehran during November 2107 and March 2018.

Photo: German musician Christopher von Deylen (L) and Iranian dotar player Yalda Abbasi pose in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW