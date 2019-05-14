Air traffic falls 33 percent in Tehran airport

TEHRAN – Transportation of over seven million passengers has been registered at Imam Khomeini International Airport during 2018, a decrease of 33 percent year on year.

More than seven million passengers and 47,000 landings were registered by Imam Khomeini Airport City in 2018, ikac.ir reported.

Flight delays decreased by more than 33 percent compared to the year before.

Generally, 47,910 take-offs, 7,393,874 passengers, 143,872,556 kilograms of cargo were transported by Imam Khomeini Airport City, According to IKAC service news.

In addition, 28.2% of flights were delayed at the airport, down by 33.9% year on year.

During the year, most of the take-offs and landings took place in the Iranian month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20) in that the airport registered 5,823 take-offs and landings as well as transportation of 892,239 passengers.

AFM/MG