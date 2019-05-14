Iran’s Vahid Nouri claims gold at IBSA Judo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Vahid Nouri from Iran won a gold medal at the International Blind Sports Federation Judo Grand Prix in Baku n Tuesday.

The world bronze medalist and Asian Para Games champion topped the podium in the men’s up to 90kg, overcoming Azerbaijan’s Rovshan Safarov.

Russia’s Vladimir Fedin and Ukraine’s world title holder Oleksandr Nazarenko won the bronze medals.

Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh of Iran also claimed a silver at the men’s over 100kg after losing to Uzbekistan’s Shirin Sharipov.

Georgia’s Revaz Chikoidze and Japanese Kento Masaki secured bronze medals.

Uzbekistan secured first place in the medal table, followed by host Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Around 280 judokas from 36 countries participated in Baku in an event that is also supported by the International Judo Federation. Athletes had the chance to secure qualification points for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

A further Grand Prix in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will take place this year from 7-8 October. In between there will be the IBSA Goalball and Judo International Qualifier in Fort Wayne, USA, from 2-5 July.