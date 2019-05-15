‘Electricity services account for 70% of Iran’s service exports’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Farhad Yazdandoust said electricity industry services account for 70 percent of the country’s total engineering and services exports.

According to Yazdandoust the value of the country’s exports of such services has reached $5 billion, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

The official referred to some of the energy projects implemented abroad including the implementation of a water treatment complex in Iraq and a dam and hydroelectric plant in Tajikistan.

“The reconstruction of Syrian energy infrastructure including the implementation of Lazigee power plant are also among Iran’s exports in this area,” he said.

Referring to some hurdles in the way of the service exports, he added, “Delay in issuing guarantees for exporting companies, lack of necessary financial support for marketing and continuous presence in international markets, and the need for easier customs regulations are among the problems in the way of such exports.”

“Launching a supporting power supply system for Syria and construction of the third line of power transmission to Armenia are the energy ministry’s latest activities in exports of technical services,” Yazdandoust noted.

EF/MA