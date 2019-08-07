‘Iran capable of exporting $25b of technical, engineering services’

TEHRAN- Iran has the potential and capability to export technical and engineering services worth $25 billion in a year, a member of the Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services told Mehr news agency in a press conference on Tuesday.

Farzin Mahdyar although mentioned the problems in the way of exporting these services specially to some of the neighboring countries.

Iran is conducting technical and engineering projects in CIS countries and Iraq, but due to some barriers mainly related to the international limitations which make issuance of guarantees impossible for the both sides, the Iranian operators of those projects will have no choice rather than leaving those countries, the official lamented.

