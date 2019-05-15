China’s third humanitarian package for flood survivors arrives

TEHRAN – China has airlifted relief supplies to the country for the third time to help those hit by massive floods, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

China sent essential supplies, including diesel generator, sewage pumps, microphone and amplifier, and tents to help thousands of people who have been displaced and suffered great loss as a result of the flooding in many provinces in the country.

The plane carrying the equipment landed at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Sunday, the report added.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

