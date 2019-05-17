Why is British prime minister worried?

Tehran- Britain's withdrawal from the EU has become a complex puzzle! It seems that in the European Parliamentary elections, this will have an important role to play in electoral campaigns in the UK. While the two traditional British parties claim that supporters of leaving Europe and other nationalists are no longer in London's political and executive equations, polls in Britain show another reality!

Undoubtedly, if the supporters of the British withdrawal from Europe can win the European parliamentary elections, the joint EU-London project will face a stalemate to hold a referendum on exit from Europe. Recent surveys in the UK are very contemplative!

As Guardian reported, Senior Tory and Labour politicians have issued frantic calls to their voters to back them in next week’s European elections after a new poll showed support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit party had soared to a level higher than for the two main parties put together.The Opinium survey for the Observer places the Brexit party on 34%, when people were asked how they intended to vote on 23 May, with Labour slipping to 21% and the Conservatives collapsing to just 11%. Ominously for Theresa May, support for the Tories at the European elections is now less than a third of that for Farage’s party, and below that for the Liberal Democrats, who are on 12%.

The poll suggests the Brexit party, launched only last month, is now on course for a thumping victory that Farage will, MPs fear, use to back his argument that the UK must leave the EU immediately without a deal.

Recently, Farage was cheered by hundreds of voters at a rally in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, as he described the prime minister’s Brexit deal as “like a surrender document of a nation that has been defeated in war”.

There were signs of mounting panic and recriminations in both Tory and Labour ranks as their MPs attempted belatedly to mount “stop Farage” operations.May was accused by senior Conservatives of “fuelling populism” with her indecision over the Brexit issue, while Labour politicians urged their backers to come out and vote despite the party’s mixed messages on Europe, which are depressing its support.

Richard Corbett, Labour’s leader in the European parliament, said: “Labour voters must turn out and vote to stop a far-right extremist claiming he represents Britain.”

Writing for the Observer online, the former prime minister Tony Blair says it is vital that Labour supporters go to the polls, even if they choose a party more clearly in favour of Remain than Labour.“This is not a vote to choose a prime minister or a government,” Blair says. “It is a vote for the Farage Brexit; or against it.”

He adds: “I will vote Labour because I believe ultimately Labour will be counted on the anti-Farage side of the ledger. The bulk of the Labour party membership, MPs and voters are against Brexit and certainly against that Brexit advocated by the Brexit party and its fellow travellers in the Conservative party.”

The Guardian, in one of its most recent analyzes on the Brexit, wrote that the interactions that have taken place over the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union have "the UK a global joke."

What does the recent poll in the UK mean?

3 years has passed since the referendum was hold over the Brexit, which ended up in the victory of the proponents of the UK exit from the EU. But the details of this departure remains ambiguous among the British authorities, and this ambiguity seems to be intensified in 2019.

Complicating the process of the British withdrawal from the European Union is a joint measure taken by the British government and European authorities. At the same time, the British government, with its widespread negative propaganda against the Brexit, is seeking to re-arrange a referendum. In other words, the European authorities are trying to direct the public opinion about the Brexit.Recently, some western news sources are speaking of an issue called “repeating the Brexit referendum”, and name it as a possible option!

However, the victories of nationalists in the European Parliamentary elections in England change the plans and equations defined by the European countries. As The Guardian reported, A series of Conservative moderates demanded that the party take on Farage directly, rather than give him a free run in the campaign. The former education secretary Nicky Morgan said it was time to tackle the “politics of division” head on. “It is a dangerous path for any democracy and we know where it ends – a deeply fragmented and weakened country.

hose of us who can see the dangers must call this kind of politics out at every opportunity we get.”

Another former education secretary, Justine Greening, added: “The cabinet’s halfway-house fudged Brexit pleases no one. Failing to realise that and ducking tough decisions is just fuelling populism. In reality the EU election will not break the gridlock in parliament so it solves nothing – the only way to really resolve Brexit is a straight choice in a second referendum with Remain, the PM’s deal and WTO Brexit on the ballot. Only then will we really know what the people’s choice is.”

Sam Gyimah, the former universities minister, said: “Harnessing grievance is Farage’s only card, but we know he’s never had a solid plan for our great country. We have vacated the pitch, and voters are flocking to him. Time to call him out.”

Farage’s rise will, however, inevitably raise new doubts about how long May can survive as Tory leader, as pressure mounts on her from her own backbenchers to step down. Cabinet ministers say the party is haemorrhaging support, with Leavers flocking to Farage’s party and Tory Remainers either saying they will refuse to vote or back another party.

Ultimately, the victory of nationalists in the British election means the failure of the two traditional British parties. It should not be forgotten that the two conservative and labour parties in Britain are both the main opponents of the British withdrawal from the European Union. Undoubtedly, European officials are also worried about European parliamentary elections in Britain. They are also worried about the victory of nationalists in the European Parliamentary elections in Britain, and they are not able to conceal this concern.