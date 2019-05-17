Saudi crown prince's nightmare is coming true

Armed drones attacked two oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, two days after Saudi oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. The drone strikes caused damage to one of the stations supplying a pipeline running from its oil-rich Eastern Province to the Yanbu Port on the Red Sea, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih confessed in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The reality is that the Saudi terrorist regime faces a difficult situation. U.S. President Donald Trump seems to have been unable to rescue Al Saud from the failure of the Yemeni war. On the other hand, the prolongation of the Yemeni war has made Western countries look suspicious about the future and the end of this battle. During the presidency of Barack Obama and the presence of Democrats in the White House, the Yemeni war began. At that time, the Saudi authorities, and at the head of them, the brutal prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Salman, thought they would be able to capture Sana'a and Aden and suppress the revolution of the Yemeni people for a very short time (two weeks)! Even the Saudi authorities guaranteed the Obama administration in this regard.

It's been more than 4 years since the start of the Yemeni war! The main fear and nightmare of the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salman, is that Riyadh will have to retreat from this battle without reaching its preset goals in Yemen. This nightmare is being interpreted! Undoubtedly, in the near future, Saudi officials will have to accept a major defeat in Yemen. In this huge and irreparable failure, American officials and European countries like Germany, Britain, and France share. The role of these countries in killing innocent Yemeni children is no longer a denial.