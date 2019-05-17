‘U.S. after stripping Iranians of their right to live peacefully’

TEHRAN – A member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has warned that the United States is seeking to deprive the Iranian people of their right to live in peace.

“The U.S. wants to negotiate over our defense power and wants us not to be able to defend ourselves so that they could attack us whenever they want,” ISNA on Friday quoted Shahrouz Barzegar as saying.

“Such negotiation is definitely unacceptable. America aims to deprive the Iranian people of their right to live and wants the 80-million people of Iran not to live in peace,” he added.

Another member of the national security and foreign policy committee, Morteza Safari, has also said the U.S. government is scared of the current circumstances and that’s why the Americans are traveling to the region and Europe.

“The Americans are pursuing a maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic in order to force Iran back to the negotiating table,” Safari said.

“In spite of all the efforts, pressures and small and large-scale sanctions, no one has returned to the negotiating table,” he said, adding, “They even gave their phone number but no one contacted them.”

The comments come while tensions between Tehran and Washington is escalating over the latter’s insistence on putting increasing pressure on Iran and forcing other countries to comply with such policy.

Speaking with ISNA, a member of the Majlis Legal and Judicial Committee has criticized European countries for failing to protect Iran’s interests under the 2015 nuclear agreement after Washington withdrew from it.

“The Europeans have not fulfilled their obligations since the U.S. withdrew from Barjam (nuclear deal),” Jalil Rahimi said. “In such circumstances, imposing obligations on Iran is an unwise and irrational demand.”

Rahimi also said the U.S. withdrawal was not just a violation of the Iran deal, but an act of bringing discredit to Europe.

