80 new power projects to be implemented in Tehran by late-June

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry is going to implement 80 new electricity projects worth five trillion rials (over $119 million) in the capital to get the grid prepared for passing the summer’s peak demand period, IRIB reported quoting an energy official.

According to Gholamreza Khoshkholgh, the managing director of Tehran Regional Electricity Company, most of the mentioned projects are already completed and the work is underway for the rest to go operational by the beginning of summer (June 22).

The projects include renovation and expansion of power transmission lines and substations, the official said.

Khoshkholgh emphasized the need for subscribers’ cooperation in order to manage the consumption in the summer period, saying “we expect people to manage their consumption in the peak hours between 12 and 16 during the summer.”

According to the official, during the last year’s peak consumption period, 10,182 megawatts of electricity was consumed in the capital, which is projected to increase this year by 600 or 700 megawatts.

On Friday, the Managing Director of Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC) Davoud Farokhzad said the country’s total year-to-date electricity consumption has decreased by four percent compared to the last year.

According to Farokhzad, although the total electricity consumption since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year has decreased but concurrency of hot season with Ramadan has resulted in an early surge in consumption.

EF/MA