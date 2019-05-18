Over $428m allocated for agricultural mechanization this year

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Agricultural Mechanization Development Center said some 18 trillion rials (over $428.5 million) has been allocated for mechanization of the country’s agricultural sectors including agriculture, horticulture, livestock, poultry, aquatic, and forests.

According to Kambiz Abbasi, last year 15.4 trillion rials (over $366 million) was allocated in this area.

The official noted that since over 95 percent of the technology and knowledge in this area is domestic, despite the U.S. sanctions most of the goals in the mechanization of various agriculture sectors will be achieved without any problems.

In the past forty years, since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has witnessed a remarkable improvement in various sectors and the agriculture industry has been one of the areas in which the country has undergone huge development.

Implementing billions of dollars’ worth of development, research and educational projects across the country is an indication of the significant improvements in this sector.

EF/MA