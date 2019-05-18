Pentagon cannot decide for Iran: ex-minister

TEHRAN – Iran is a country that a few people at the Pentagon cannot decide for it, former Justice Minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi said on Saturday.

The remarks by Pourmohammadi comes as Washington has intensified its rhetoric of war against Iran followed by a harsh economic sanctions against the country.

Speaking with IRNA, Pourmohammadi said owing to Iran’s national and defensive might, it is not possible for the United States to decide about attacking the country.

“As the Supreme Leader remarked on Tuesday, neither we intend to enter a war nor the U.S. dares to wage a war without considering its ramifications,” he remarked.

“However,” Pourmohammadi added, “a madman can disturb the situation even so no[as1] rational mind would sanction a war.”

The U.S. has been deploying a policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran under President Donald Trump.

Employing the policy, Washington left a multilateral nuclear deal last year, which was reached between Iran and six major powers – the U.S., UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany – back in 2015.

It then reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord, and began threatening the countries not abiding by the bans with “secondary sanctions.”

The moves came while the nuclear deal has been ratified in the form of a United Nations Security Council resolution, making Washington culpable for violating international law.

On May 8, a year after U.S. withdrawal, Iran announced it would partially end its compliance with the deal unless European nations are able to circumvent the sanctions and provide it with benefits it was due under the accord.

MH/PA