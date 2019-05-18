‘Mad advisors’ providing Trump with ‘fake news’: Iranian minister

TEHRAN – Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has warned U.S. President Donald Trump that his “mad advisors” are providing him with “fake news” about Iran.

It seems he is afraid of his own shadow! @foxandfriends should make educational programs about #MadAdvisors (Bannon, Bolton, Kushner, Miller, ...) for him. Everybody knows where does Fake News come from!

#Marionette https://t.co/MfqQp9OtW8 — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) May 17, 2019

Writing on his Twitter account late on Friday, Azari Jahromi also described Trump as person who seems to be “afraid of his own shadow”.

The minister also said it is necessary to educate Steve Bannon, John Bolton, Jared Kushner and others - who are the source of fake news for Trump - about Iran.

Steve Bannon is Trump’s former top adviser; Bolton is Trump’s national security advisor; and Jared Kushner is Trump’s son-in-law and top White House adviser.

PA/PA