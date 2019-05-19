Shorts from Iran line up for River Film Festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of 13 Iranian movies will go on screen in the various sections of the 13th River Film Festival, which will be held in the Italian city of Padova during June.

“Short Wave” by Mohammad Esmaeili, “America” by Mehrnush Fetrat, “The Hunt” by Masud Kazeruni and “Flight 655” by Saeid Mayahy are among the films.

The lineup also includes “Rejhan” by Sara Moallem, “Fish” by Mohammad Rahimian, “Brake” by Majid Salimi, “A Girl from Parsian” by Parinaz Hashemi and “Cut” by Mehrdad Bakhshi.

Short animations “Starvation” by Zahra Rostampur, “Father” by Abedin Ramezani, “Balance” by Barzan Rostami and “The Fox” by Sadeq Javadi Nikjeh will also go on screen

The festival, which is dedicated to short films, will be held from June 4 to 30.

Photo: A scene from “The Fox” by Sadeq Javadi Nikjeh.

