Marco Octavio quits Iran beach soccer team

TEHRAN – Brazilian coach Marco Octavio left Iran beach soccer national team due to personal reasons.

He led Iran to two titles in Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup in 2013 and 2018 and also won two AFC Beach Soccer Championship titles in 2013 and 2017.

The Brazilian coach has led Team Melli in four stints and is gong to leave Iran once again to be with his family.

In 2019 AFC Beach Soccer Championship, Iran failed to defend their title after losing to eventual champion Japan 3-2 in quarter-finals.

Octavio sent an open letter to Tehran Times.

Dear friend

Unfortunately, I have to go. My family needs me close this moment. Almost seven years together and 10 championships. many happiness!

Not easy to reach Number 2 in the World for many years! All my love, my respect special for my Players. Gratitude for Iranian Football Federation to trust on me. My love for all my friends and all Iranian People. I miss you so much.

Inshala we will be together in the near future. Keeping cooperation to develop of Iranian Football and Beach Soccer. Love you so much

Marco Octavio