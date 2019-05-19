MPs call for impeachment of oil minister

TEHRAN – A number of lawmakers have initiated a motion to impeach Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh for mismanagement and harming the country.

“On the sidelines of the legislature’s meeting today, a number of representatives called for impeachment of the oil minister and are collecting signatures for their motion,” Tasnim reported on Sunday.

According to the MPs, Zanganeh’s mismanagement has led to the loss of natural resources, losing the region’s gas market, abandoning common fields to the benefit of the other side, and favoritism.

