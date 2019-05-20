Iran’s Mehrdad Mohammadi joins Aves

TEHRAN – Sepahan winger Mehrdad Mohammadi joined Portuguese top-flight football team Aves.

The free agent player has penned a three-year contract with Aves for an undisclosed fee.



The Portuguese club released a statement saying: “The Iranian international has ended his tie with Sepahan Isfahan FC and signed a three-year contract with Aves. The 25-year-old winger is a very technical player, with speed being one of his greatest weapons.”



His twin brother, Milad, is playing in Russian football club Akhmat Grozny.

Mehrdad Mohammadi, 25, joined Iranian football club Sepahan in 2016 from Rah Ahan and scored 13 goals in 82 matches for the Isfahan based football team.

He helped Sepahan come second in Iran Professional League and will be playing a key role in his team’s semi-final match against Persepolis in Hazfi Cup, slated for May 29.