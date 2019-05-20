4 South Pars platforms go through overhaul operations

TEHRAN – Platforms of phases 4 and 5 as well as 10 and 16 of the South Pars gas field (which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf) have gone through overhaul operation successfully, Shana reported on Sunday.

According to the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) public relations office, the operations took 7 days and were aimed at ensuring sustainable and secure gas production, preventing potential production decline especially in the winter, and maximizing productivity of the platforms.

Each of the platforms are developed for 28 mcm/d of natural gas production capacity.

Earlier this month, Mohammad Meshkinfam, the POGC managing director, announced that daily gas production in South Pars gas field will be increased by 60 million cubic meters (mcm) by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

POGC is in charge of developing South Pars, which is the world’s largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. Iran is developing the mega project in 24 phases. It reportedly provides more than two-thirds of the country's natural gas.

South Pars holds an estimated 40 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, or roughly 8% of the world’s reserves and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensates. It adjoins Qatar’s North Dome Field that spans over 6,000 square kilometers.

EF/MA