Overhaul operations at South Pars platforms to wrap up by late-Sep.

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Mohammad Meshkinfam said all of the South Pars gas field’s platforms will go through overhaul operations by the end of summer (September 22).

According to POGC public relations office, speaking in a meeting with executive directors and operators of the company’s production operation unit, Meshkinfam pointed to these operations’ aims as ensuring sustainable and secure gas production, preventing potential production decline especially in the winter, and maximizing productivity of the platforms.

He stressed the importance of the South Pars gas field as the supplier of 60 percent of the country’s gas needs.

POGC is in charge of developing South Pars which is the world’s largest gas field shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf. Iran is developing the mega project in 24 phases. It reportedly provides more than two-thirds of the country's natural gas.

South Pars holds an estimated 40 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, or roughly eight percent of the world’s reserves and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensates. It adjoins Qatar’s North Dome Field that spans over 6,000 square kilometers.

In late May, Shana reported that platforms of phases 4 and 5 as well as 10 and 16 of the South Pars gas field have gone through overhaul operation successfully.

Each of the platforms are developed for 28 mcm/d of natural gas production capacity.

Earlier, Meshkinfam had announced that daily gas production in South Pars gas field will be increased by 60 million cubic meters (mcm) by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

EF/MA