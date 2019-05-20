IRCICA honors Iranian winners of Intl. Calligraphy Competition in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Iranian winners at the 11th International Calligraphy Competition organized by the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) were honored during a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) and the winners received their awards from IRCICA director Khaled Irn, ICRO director Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman, and Turkish Ambassador Derya Ors, the ICRO announced in a press release published on Monday.

The winners in various categories of Persian and Arabic styles of calligraphy were announced by the IRCICA in Istanbul earlier on April 20. However, the Iranian winners were awarded in Tehran.

In the nastaliq section, Ehsan Ahmadi won first prize, while second prize went to Safar Galeshi and Habib Ramezanpur received third prize.

Ahmadi also took second prize in the Kufi category, while first prize went to Farhad Yasin Nadir from Iraq and third prize was given to Fatemeh Moqimi also from Iran.

In the jaly nastaliq section, second prize was presented to calligraphers Yusuf Mazi from Turkey and Ramezanpur. Vali Mahbubi from Iran was awarded third prize. No first award winner was announced in this section.

The Turkey-based Iranian calligrapher Ahmad-Ali Namazi won first prize in the thulth section, second prize was given to Ali Irani from Iran and Egyptian calligrapher Abdah Muhammad al-Jamal won third prize.

A number of Iranian calligraphers, including Mostafa Abeidni, Mohammadreza Pajand, Shahram Ruhi and Ehsan Kazemi, received honorable mentions.

Over 600 calligraphers from 38 countries submitted nearly 850 works to the competition. Awards totaling $206,500 were dedicated to the artists of 66 works selected by the jury.

This competition, which has been organized by the IRCICA every three years since 1986, aims to protect and promote the classical art of Islamic calligraphy.

Each round of the competition is dedicated to a recognized master of this art in order to commemorate masters’ contributions and, at the same time, to encourage young calligraphers to follow their examples.

The 11th competition was dedicated to master of calligraphy Mehmed Shawqi Efendi who lived during the 19th century.

Photo: Iranian award winners of the 11th International Calligraphy Competition honored at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in Tehran on May 19, 2019. (ICRO)



